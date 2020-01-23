Net Worth: $1 Million Age: 27 Born: March 13, 1992 Country of Origin: United Kingdom Source of Wealth: Professional Actress Last Updated: 2020

Introduction

Kaya Rose Scodelario is an English actress from Haywards Heath. Scodelario is best known for her roles as Effy Stonem on the E4 teen drama ‘Skins’, ‘The Maze Runner’ film series, ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’ and, ‘Crawl’.

As of 2020, Kaya Scoldelario’s net worth is approximately $1 Million dollars.

Early Life

Kaya Rose Scodelario was born on the 13th of March, 1992, in Haywards Heath, England. Her mother, Katia Scodelario, is a Brazilian from Itu, São Paulo, who moved to England in 1990.

Scodelario’s parents divorced when she was a child and she was raised in London by her mother, subsequently adopting her surname and becoming fluent in Portuguese.

Career

Though Kaya Scodelario had no prior training or experience in acting, she was cast in the first season of ‘Skins’ in the role of Effy Stonem in 2007. Though initially, she had minimal speaking lines, the significance of her character grew as the series developed.

She made her film debut with a supporting role in the sci-fi film ‘Moon’ in 2009. Directed by Duncan Jones, the film earned nearly twice its budget.

She was next seen in the 2010 fantasy film ‘Clash of the Titans’. The film was based on the Greek myth of Perseus. Though the movie performed well financially, it was met with negative reviews from the critics.

Her popularity increased after she played one of the main roles in the 2014 dystopian sci-fi film ‘The Maze Runner’. The film was a financial success, earning more than ten times its budget of $34 million. It won a few awards and was met with average reviews.

Another important work in her career is the fantasy swashbuckler film ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’. It was the fifth film of the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ film series.

Highlights

Here are some of the best highlights of Kaya Scoldelario’s career:

Skins (TV-Show, 2007-2013)

The Maze Runner (Movie, 2014)

Crawl (Movie, 2019)

Favorite Quotes from Kaya Scoldelario

“It’s great to have people to bounce off and I love working with people my age. I think young actors have such energy about them and such a passion and a drive to do their best and prove themselves constantly, and to work with that is really fun and interesting.” – Kaya Scodelario

“When I first started out, it was very, very difficult to even get in the room with directors or casting directors because they would see that I hadn’t been to drama school and wouldn’t want to see me. Now, I feel like it’s changing. We have this new generation of a lot of writers, directors, and actors who are just breaking through, and they’re doing it for the passion.” – Kaya Scodelario

“As a teenager, you’re still discovering who you are, what your life is about, and who you want to be as a person. It’s very intense.” – Kaya Scodelario

“My mum is Brazilian and very proud. I’d love to do a Brazilian film. I’ve been brought up in the Brazilian culture. My mum brought me up on my own, I cook Brazilian food, I’ve never spoken a word of English to my mother.” – Kaya Scodelario

3 Great Lessons from Kaya Scoldelario

Now that you know all about Kaya Scoldelario’s net worth, and how she achieved success; let’s take a look at some of the greatest lessons we can learn from her:

1. Never Apologize For Your Feelings

Never apologize for how you feel. No one can control how they feel. The sun doesn’t apologize for being the sun. The rain doesn’t say sorry for falling.

2. Let Go

Let go of something old that no longer serves you to make room for something new.

3. Investing In Yourself

There is no more profitable investment than investing in yourself. It is the best investment you can make; you can never go wrong with it. It is the true way to improve yourself to be the best version of you and lets you be able to best serve those around you.

Summary

Kaya Scodelario is a British actress best known for her performance in ‘Skins’. The series was about the lives of a group of teenagers and explored issues, such as dysfunctional families, mental illness, and bipolar disorder.

Since then, she has starred in multiple famous movies such as ‘The Maze Runner’ franchise and ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’.

